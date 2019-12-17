NC middle school teacher accused of statutory rape of a student

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A former Northern Guilford Middle School teacher is accused of statutory rape of a student, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Carly Smith, 41, of Greensboro, was arrested and charged with statutory rape, statutory sex offense, indecent liberties with a student by a teacher, and indecent liberties with a child.

Her bond was set at $30,000.

