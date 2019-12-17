NC middle school teacher accused of statutory rape of a student

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A former Northern Guilford Middle School teacher is accused of statutory rape of a student, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.
Carly Smith, 41, of Greensboro, was arrested and charged with statutory rape, statutory sex offense, indecent liberties with a student by a teacher, and indecent liberties with a child.
Her bond was set at $30,000.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- North Carolina ranks 2nd for states with most Christmas spirit, report says
- WWII Navy pilot dancing through holidays, 97th birthday
- NC man, woman arrested after deputies find child sitting on pound of meth
- Dawn says we’re washing dishes wrong, introduces dish spray
- 5-year-old shot inside NC home
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now