NC middle school teacher had inappropriate relationships with students, deputies say

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A North Carolina middle school teacher has been arrested for having inappropriate relationships with students, officials say.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said that on Wednesday an anonymous tip was received on the school’s online “HCMS-Say Something” site about possible inappropriate communication between a staff member and a student.

The information was that a teacher at Hunters Creek Middle School was having an inappropriate relationship with two 14-year-old male students.

An investigation by the Special Victim’s Unit began immediately and revealed that Ashley Henson Beasley, 32, of Stella, sent inappropriate photos and videos of herself to two of her students at the Hunters Creek Middle School, according to officials.

Beasley was charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts felony indecent liberties with a student by a teacher.

On Friday, Beasley was arrested and brought before a magistrate where she was placed under an $80,000 bond.

Beasley is currently incarcerated in the Onslow County Sheriff’s Detention Center awaiting a first appearance scheduled for December 9.

The Onslow County Schools issued the following statement:

“Our heart goes out to all of those who have been affected by the events that have resulted in charges being filed against Ashley Beasley. Our primary concern is always for the safety and well-being of our students and the members of our school community. The Onslow County School system maintains high standards for all our employees and these allegations stand in stark contrast to our expectations. Ashley Beasley resigned and surrendered her teaching license effective Thursday. She began working for the Onslow County School system on August 19 as a science teacher serving 8th grade.”

Onslow County Schools is cooperating fully with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Department in the investigation.