NC middle school teachers facing sex charges involving a student

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Two teachers were arrested at a middle school in Rowan County on sex offense charges involving a student.

West Rowan Middle School teachers, 29-year-old Justin Andrew Avery and Ethan Andrew Grose, were both charged with third-degree exploitation of a minor. Grose was arrested on Dec. 23, 2019, and charged with indecent liberties with a minor.

Avery was also charged with indecent liberties with a child.

Deputies say both Avery and Grose used social media apps to exchange sexually explicit images with a student.

A third suspect, identified as 24-year-old Donovan Perez Hernandez, also faces indecent liberties and child exploitation charges. Hernandez is not associated with Rowan-Salisbury Schools, according to deputies. Warrants were obtained for his arrest but he has not yet been located.

Deputies said Grose had been communicating with the student starting in early December and the communication continued until it was reported to law enforcement by the student’s family later that month.

Detectives met with Grose at his home, and they say he confessed to having the inappropriate conversations with the student and exchanging pornographic images.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911 or Salisbury/Rowan Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now