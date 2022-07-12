RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Military Affairs Commission is launching the “Honor Veterans by Hiring Veterans” campaign to get more vets plugged into the workplace after they leave the military.

The commission made that announcement during a press conference Tuesday at the Wells Fargo building in Raleigh.

It comes as nearly 20,000 people transition from the military to North Carolina’s civilian workforce each year. The state says it wants to bring even more retired veterans to North Carolina and commission members talked about some of the fields where veterans can make the greatest impact.

“We know that in the Research Triangle, STEM skills are absolutely vital. Those same STEM skills are also vital in today’s military,” said Etteinne Mitchell, member of the commission.

The commission plans to work with military-friendly employers to promote the positives of hiring vets and get more businesses to move in that direction.

“We have invited companies to participate in that campaign and celebrate their veteran hires and then, to share that with others,” said Maj. Gen (Ret) Rodney Anderson, the commission’s chairman.

Now that military retirees’ pay will no longer be taxed, the commission’s chairman believes that’ll be another reason for vets to come or stay in the state.