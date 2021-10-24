NC mom among 2 dead, child seriously injured in head-on crash

CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead, and a child is in the hospital after a crash in Clemmons on Saturday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. at Frye Bridge Road and Franklin Road.

Crystal Dillon, 36, of Clemmons, and Billy ray Rothrock, 44, of Walnut Cove, died in the crash.

Dillon’s child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, troopers say.

The wreck happened when the car carrying Dillon, Rothrock and the child went left of center and hit a Jeep head-on, officials said.

The people in the Jeep were left with minor injuries. No other information was released.