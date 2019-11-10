NC mom and boyfriend face child abuse charges involving 4-year-old girl, police say

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – The mother of a four-year-old child in Kannapolis has been arrested, and her significant other is wanted, after an investigation determined that her child had received multiple serious injuries as a result of abuse, officials say.

Jamie Adams, the mother, and Raheem Deshawn Johnson, her boyfriend, were each charged with felony child abuse by the Kannapolis Police Department.

Adams was arrested on Oct. 31 but Johnson remains on the loose.

A warrant for Johnson’s arrest has been issued and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 704-93CRIME.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now