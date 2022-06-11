CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WJZY/WNCN) – A caregiver accused of striking children with metal knuckles was arrested and a mother is facing charges following the incident Friday in Burke County, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

An anonymous complaint was filed Friday around 12:45 p.m. regarding Connelly Springs resident Natalie “Shane” Childress using metal knuckles to strike and injure children in her care, a sheriff’s office report said.

The complaint said the striking of the children inflicted “serious physical injury,” a news release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said

Deputies responded to a home along Goldcreek Road in Connelly Springs and found the children, who were hiding at the scene, according to a sheriff’s office report and the news release.

“Due to the children’s injuries” the children were taken to UNC Health Valdese and then to a children’s hospital abuse/trauma center, the news release said.

Childress, 25, was then arrested and charged with negligent child abuse causing severe bodily injury.

The mother of the children, Jessica Renee Sanders, 26, of Connelly Springs has also been charged with aiding and abetting negligent child abuse, according to deputies.

Both women each received a $250,000 secured bond.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Burke County EMS and the Department of Social Services, Child Protective Services were involved in the response.