NC mom and daughter fight through COVID-19 hospitalizations together

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother and daughter said they took precautions but it wasn’t enough to protect them from being hospitalized for COVID-19.

Their fear and battle with the coronavirus since mid-October prompted them to contact WGHP.

The Asheboro family wanted to share their story to let people know young people can get sick and that everyone needs to work together to fight the pandemic.

“My heart dropped when they told me that my body may not fight this and there may be nothing they can do,” Angela Hogan said.

Hogan video chatted WGHP from her hospital bed at the Green Valley COVID hospital.

The 47-year-old has been under the care of doctors and nurses for 13 days.

“This is not the flu. This will kill you. It is, it’s killing people here,” Hogan said.

She said her illness came on quickly, which is a common characteristic of the coronavirus.

“My temperature went up to 103. My oxygen dropped down to, sometimes it was maybe 70 percent,” Hogan said.

She’s been documenting her health battle on social media so that people can understand just how serious the coronavirus is.

“This is aggressive. This is nothing to play around with. I’m just one person in here, sharing my story,” she said.

Until recently, her 22-year-old daughter, Rachel, was also getting treated for COVID-19 in a nearby hospital room.

“My heart started becoming affected. I had a T-wave abnormality. I had brain fog,” Rachel Hogan said.

She went home a few days ago, but she still has a cough.

Rachel Hogan is in disbelief that someone her age, and so healthy, could have her health decline so quickly.

“I have no prior health issues. I’m as healthy as a horse,” she said. “I was on oxygen at 22 years old. This is ruthless.”

The Hogans are begging everyone to wear masks and take precautions: not only to protect themselves and their families, but to protect everyone around them.

“You can save a life. You could save my mom’s life. You could save my family’s life. You could save my life,” Rachel Hogan said. “Why is that so hard to just be a good person. It really, deeply disturbs me.”

“This is not political,” Angela Hogan said. “This is about loving each other. This is about keeping people safe.”

Both Hogans said they don’t know how they contracted COVID.

They said as soon as they recover and develop the antibodies, they plan to donate their plasma to help others.