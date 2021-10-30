NC mom and daughter found dead in double homicide, police say

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A homicide investigation is underway after police found a mother and daughter slain Friday night at a home in Laurinburg.

Officers responded around 10:20 p.m. to the home in the 700 block of S. Pine Street, according to police.

Once inside the home, officers found the bodies of Linda Hatcher Taylor, 71, and Jennifer Gayle Locklear, 43, Laurinburg police said in a news release.

Taylor lived in the home, police said. Police did not say how Taylor and Locklear died.

No other information was immediately available. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called to assist with the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Laurinburg police at 910-276-3211.