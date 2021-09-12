NC mom and daughter shot while riding in car; girl in critical condition

PEMBROKE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Authorities in southeastern North Carolina say a 9-year-old girl was critically injured after being shot along with her mother as they traveled in a car together Saturday night.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responding Saturday night to a report of two people being shot while traveling in a vehicle in Pembroke found the mother and child with gunshot wounds.

The incident was reported around 10:15 p.m. when deputies were sent to the 80 block of Darell Drive.

Officials said two people were shot while traveling in their vehicle while on Moss Neck Road.

A sheriff’s news release says the child’s medical condition was listed as critical after being taken to a medical center, while the mother was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said Sunday the investigation was ongoing. 

— WBTW contributed to this report

