NC mom arrested after 3-year-old found riding bike naked and alone at night

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A mother was charged after a toddler was found riding a bike naked down a street in the middle of the night, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

The 3-year-old child was found riding his bike without any clothes on going down Union Road, near Forest Drive, around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Records show the temperature at the time was about 46 degrees.

Police said the child did not know where he lived, so the Department of Social Services was called.

After investigating further, police arrested the child’s mother, 32-year-old Andrea Melinda Johnson, and charged her with child abuse and resisting arrest. According to the arrest warrant, the second charge came after Johnson tried to push past the officers as she was being detained then resisted as they attempted to cuff her.

Johnson was taken to the Gaston County Jail and placed under a $25,000 bond. She posted bond Thursday afternoon.

One woman working nearby her home tells WBTV she has called police and social services in the past.

“He was out here in a Pamper crawling into Union Road, which is a busy street,” she said. “So I grabbed him and took him back.”