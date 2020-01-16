NC mom charged in death of 14-month-old daughter

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Back in August, medical teams and police went to a neighborhood off of New Hope Road after report came in to 911 of a young child who was unresponsive. They found 14-month-old Ava Threatt dead.

Investigators initially listed negligent homicide on their reports and worked on the case for months until finally filing charges and tracking the mother down in Florida.

Last week, the Gaston County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Emoni Burnett with involuntary manslaughter.

“I don’t believe it,” said neighbor Michael Reese.

He says he saw Burnett often last summer with the child, and that she always seemed to take care of her daughter well.

“She was a good mother,” he said.

Authorities won’t give any details as to what they think happened and how the child died, but say the DA and Medical Examiner’s Office was consulted in the case. WBTV has requested the autopsy and investigation file from the Medical Examiner’s Office, but there has been no response yet.

Burnett, meanwhile, is scheduled to go before a judge on Tuesday in Gastonia.

