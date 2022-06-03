CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A Charlotte mother has been charged with murder in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. She was apprehended last week in Westchester County, New York.

The homicide investigation began on March 12 around 9 a.m., when an off-duty officer was approached by a woman at Park Road Park who said that her child was unresponsive in the pond.

The officer located 2-year-old Jonathan Suero and performed CPR on the toddler until Medic arrived at the scene. The child was pronounced dead at Atrium Main Hospital, police said.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence at that time.

After a thorough investigation that lasted months, homicide detectives obtained a murder warrant on May 26 for Natalia Suero, 29, for the drowning death of her son.

On Saturday, May 28, Suero was arrested in Westchester County, New York.

According to the Village of Irving Police Department in New York, Suero was pulled over at 1:35 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, for running a red light, when it was discovered there was an active warrant for her arrest.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are working with the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office and officials in New York on the extradition of Suero back to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Suero is currently being held at the Westchester County Department of Corrections.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.