NC mom charged in teen daughter’s deadly overdose

Nancy Kellum in a photo from the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – A North Carolina sheriff’s office has upgraded charges filed against a woman accused of providing methamphetamine and fentanyl-laced heroin to her 14-year-old daughter, who died of an overdose.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that charges against 37-year-old Nancy Juanita Kellum have been changed to an open count of murder.

The sheriff’s office says detectives received the medical examiner’s autopsy results, which showed the cause of death for Kellum’s daughter was a lethal combination of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine.

Authorities say Kellum also gave the drugs to a 12-year-old relative.

The incident was reported on Feb. 15, when deputies responded to a Midway Park home about the death of a child.