NC mom charged with murder in baby’s death nearly a year ago, police say

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother has been charged with child abuse and first-degree murder after a 4-month-old died nearly a year ago, according to a Gibsonville Police Department news release.

On Aug. 20, 2020, officers with the Gibsonville Police Department were sent to a medical call on Burlington Avenue when they were told about an unresponsive 4-month old child.

Officers with Gibsonville police, Gibsonville fire crews and Guilford EMS attempted lifesaving procedures with the child. But after more than an hour of CPR, the child was pronounced dead, police say.

Due to events surrounding the death and the condition of the home, an investigation was conducted into the death and possible child abuse, police said.

After an investigation with the State Medical Examiner’s Office, warrants were obtained Saturday for felony child abuse as well as first-degree murder for the child’s mother, 25-year-old Heaven Leigh Harlan.