NC mom charged with murder in death of 21-month-old son

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A mother has been charged with murder after deputies said her 21-month-old son died due to traumatic injuries.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to an infant death at 1524 Roanoke Ave. in Kinston on April 22 around 6:30 p.m.

According to deputies, the incident began when the mother of a 21-month-old boy called 911 because her son was limp and not responding.

Firefighters and law enforcement in the area responded to assist the child.

The child was pronounced dead, deputies said.

Deputies conducted a crime scene investigation and conducted interviews of the individuals present at the time.

Due to the age of the child, detectives requested an autopsy from N.C. Medical Examiners Office in Greenville.

The results of the autopsy were reported to detectives that showed the infant had suffered traumatic injuries that led to or caused the death of the child and proper medical attention was not given, deputies said.

Detectives investigated and built a timeline of events for the infant’s location and who the child was within his last days and hours.

Detectives gained probable cause to believe that the child was in the custody of the mother, identified as Heather Nicole Lipscomb, when the injury occurred.

Warrants were issued on Lipscomb and she was arrested on July 4 for an open count of murder.

Lipscomb was sent to the Lenoir County Detention Center under no bond.

