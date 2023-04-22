File photo from Business Wire via Associated Press

MORGANTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina mother died after she suffered an asthma attack in a lake Friday, deputies said.

The incident happened while a group was aboard a pontoon boat on Lake James near the Canal Bridge Boat Access, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman’s fiance, her 5-year-old son and her 5-week-old daughter were in the boat at the time.

Hannah Maria Walker, 27, of Asheville had jumped into the lake and after a few minutes she started to “not feel well,” deputies said.

“Knowing that she suffers from asthma, her fiancé gave her an inhaler while she was still in the water. After using the inhaler, the victim’s condition worsened, and she suddenly went unconscious,” deputies said in a news release.

After struggling to get Walker into the boat, a passerby called 911.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Lake James Community Officer responded by boat and helped guide the victim’s boat to the Canal Bridge Boat Access.

CPR was then started as first responders and EMS were enroute. Lifesaving efforts were made for about 30 minutes before Walker was pronounced dead, deputies said.

The death investigation is still ongoing pending an autopsy.