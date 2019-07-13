NC mom dies in 2-vehicle head-on crash, officials say

Jessica Dawn Danzeisen (left) and her close friend Tara Martin (right) who died in a crash this week. Photo from Jessica Dawn Danzeisen/Facebook.

BOLTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirms a woman from Brunswick County died Thursday evening after a crash near Bolton.

Trooper Matt Ransom with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol says the two-car crash happened around 4 p.m. on N.C. 211

The crash occurred when the driver of a Toyota Camry crossed the center line and hit a van traveling in the opposite direction head-on.

The driver of the Camry, identified as 25-year-old Tara Martin of Bolivia, died as a result of the crash.

Martin leaves behind a very young son, according to her obituary.

The man driving the van was the only person in the other vehicle and he was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

