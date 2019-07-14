NC mom killed, 2 children hurt during home invasion

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials say a woman was fatally shot and two children were injured during a home invasion in Monroe early Friday morning.

According to the Monroe Police Department, the incident happened at a home on Tower Court around 4:40 a.m.

Officials say two people forced their way into the home to commit a robbery.

During the robbery, officials say Lucero Sosa Capote was fatally shot.

Police say the woman’s five children were in the home at the time and two of them were treated for minor injuries. Officials said the injuries happened during the altercation but did not say what caused them.

The suspects are described as one black male and one white male, both were wearing gray jogging pants. The black male was wearing a black hoodie and the white male was wearing a green hoodie.

Officials say both suspects were wearing some type of cover over their faces during the incident but were heard demanding money.

If anyone saw any individuals near this area at this time or has any information, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or the Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

