NC mom killed in front of her children while protecting them in home invasion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The family of a Union County mother is opening up just days after police said thieves burst into their home, killing her in front of her five kids.

Police say Lucero Sosa Capote was protecting her kids from the intruders. But those two suspects are still on the streets and the family is asking for your help in finding the people responsible.

“The last words she said to me were ‘I love you’”, said 12-year-old Leonardo Sosa, Lucero’s son.

He said his mom tried to fight off the intruders and put herself in front of the two men, to make sure her kids weren’t hurt.

“It was wrong, for someone to do that, to my own mother,” he said. “I always told her, I’d say that, me and my dad would always protect her.”

Her family said Lucero was generous, a woman of faith and loved her family.

“No one ever complained about her, she was always so nice, so sweet to everyone,” said Lucero’s brother Jason Sosa. “She was always so happy.”

Those five kids, all under the age of 13, now left without a mom.

‘”This isn’t right, this isn’t right. You took the mother of five kids, it’s not right. You didn’t have to do that,” said Jason Sosa.

The family is raising money to pay for her kid’s futures, including living costs and education costs. The family is also desperate for a new home that can fit a bigger family. The kids have moved out of their current one since it’s just too painful to be inside. They are now living in a smaller house with their grandparents. They are hoping the community can help.

“She was the best mom I could ever have since the day I was born,” said her son, Leonardo.

Police are still looking for the suspects. Police said one suspect was a black male and the other a white male, both wearing gray jogging pants. The black male was wearing a black hoodie and the white male a green hoodie, both subjects were wearing some sort of over their faces and were heard demanding money.

If anyone saw any individuals near this area at this time or has any information please contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or the Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600. The information can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

