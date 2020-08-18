NC mom makes plea to find daughter missing nearly 2 weeks

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Lauren Ashley Barfield, 33, was last seen by her family on Tuesday, Aug. 4 and her last known location was in the Hampstead or Surf City area.

“Please say a prayer for my daughter Lauren who has been missing,” her mother Linda Diane Beddow Barfield wrote on Facebook.

Barfield is about 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel/green eyes.

“There is a missing police report out and if anyone has seen her please call the Pender County Police Department,” Linda Barfield also wrote on Facebook.

If you see Barfield or know of her whereabouts, please contact Detective Sergeant Lobel at the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1515. Please refer to case # 2020-02345 when calling.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com: