NC mom now facing murder charge in 3-year-old’s death; dad has new charges added

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The mother of a 3-year-old who died on New Year’s Day in Greenville is facing charges in the child’s death. In addition, the child’s father is facing additional charges.

Greenville police said in an email on Tuesday that a grand jury indicted Tara Shalisha Stancil, 34, and Danny Sherrod Smith, 29, on first-degree murder and child abuse charges.

The indictments are related to the death of their 3-year-old son, Bentley Smith. Smith, the child’s father, was previously charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the case.

Investigators said on Jan. 1, police responded to an EMS call around 7:40 p.m. in the area of Kennedy Circle in reference to a toddler in cardiac arrest.

Bentley Smith was taken by EMS to Vidant Medical Center where he later died.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and limited information is available for release at this time.