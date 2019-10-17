NC mom says assistant principal preyed on her son for sex

GASTONIA, N.C. (WSOC/CNN Newsource) – A mother opened up and said the assistant principal at her son’s high school preyed on him for sex.

“I feel betrayed by somebody that I gave my child to because I wanted so bad for him to succeed,” she said told WSOC.

Stuart W. Cramer High School Assistant Principal Lisa Rothwell is facing six felony sex crime charges after police said she confessed to having sex with a 17-year-old student.

That student’s mom reached out to WSOC-TV to share the pain she feels after she said Rothwell took advantage of her son at one of his most vulnerable moments.

Rothwell, 34, helped tutor the woman’s son.

The mother said he was making great strides and that Rothwell even told her she practiced saying her son’s name for the moment he crossed the stage to get his diploma.

She said at first, Rothwell, who is known for connecting with students, did something no one else could — helped get her son interested in school again.

Then, the mother said she got a phone call from the school saying Rothwell was doing more than tutoring her child.

“You have these people here that you think are there for your child to protect your child and come to find out there are preying on your child and it’s hard on a mother,” she said.

She told WSOC that at some point Rothwell started texting her son outside of school work and things became sexual.

“It’s the worst feeling that I have ever had,” she said. “It’s hard to feel like somebody that you really trusted betrayed you.”

She said she later learned the assistant principal gave her son gifts and a promise that “when he became of age that they could be together, and she would take care of him.”

Rothwell was arrested October 4.

She was released from jail last week after her bond was reduced from $1 million down to $100,000.

Rothwell is suspended with pay and for now, is still an employee of the Gaston County School District.

Rothwell has another court appearance on Oct. 24.

