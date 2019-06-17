NC mom searching for woman on motorcycle who saved her son’s life

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A Mint Hill mom says a stranger is to thank for saving her little boy.

“I’ve never felt just drop-dead fear in my entire life,” Kayla Duehring says.

Duehring was driving at Idlewild and Matthews Mint Hill Road when she heard her one-year-old son PJ started choking in the back seat.

“He had a Band-Aid, because he had cut his toe, and he managed to swallow it,” she says.

She stopped near the roundabout there, to try to save her son. That’s when a stranger appeared, she says, jumping off the back of a nearby motorcycle, to help her.

“I’ve never been so relieved to see a stranger this far from my face,” she says, laughing.

Duehring says the stranger was able to get the Band-aid out, and her son was fine. The mystery woman offered a hug and rode off.

“I don’t know what she believes or anything, but she was PJ’s guardian angel that day,” the mom says.

Now, with the help of other Charlotte-area moms on social media, she is determined to search for this stranger.

“He’s sitting here right now, relatively content and happy, and I think she’s the one who I have to thank for that,” Duehring says.

She wants to do that, in person, hoping her message will, somehow, reach this bike-riding rescuer.

“He’s here because she saved him,” Duehring says.

