NC mom shares update on recovery a year after emergency baby delivery while sick with COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A little more than a year after she was released from the hospital, Takia Morrison’s health continues to improve.

In May 2020, Morrison went to the hospital at 38 weeks pregnant after falling ill. She tested positive for COVID-19, suffered a seizure, and doctors performed an emergency C-section at Moses Cone Hospital.

She was transferred to Duke Hospital and placed on life support for several weeks.

“It feels like yesterday, I still have nightmares and all kind of things,” she saiid. “My ICU room at Duke I could hear the helicopter, so I think my room was close to the helicopter pad so a lot of times I can still hear that, I can hear the beeping of the machines, the air sounds that the ventilator makes.”

Morrison was able to meet her son seven weeks after she gave birth.

“I don’t know why I didn’t think we would have the attachment that we have now, because I am his mom,” she said at her Greensboro home.

Happy and healthy, baby Kylan doesn’t stay still long. Like most parents, Morrison said this past year has been tough.

“I have a constant fear of COVID in general, I pull up to the grocery store sometimes and if it’s too many cars I won’t go in,” she said.

Morrison still has some trouble breathing, and said her hospital stay delayed her early education degree. She hasn’t felt safe returning to the classroom.

“It’s scary, and I know everyone’s getting back to how the world was but it’s just still lingering in the back of my mind,” she said.

Right now she remains focused on her children, and her health.

“I look at him like he’s special, because he made it too,” she said, of Kylan.

Morrison is working to get back to Duke in the coming weeks. She explained she wants to say thank you to the doctors and nurses who saved her life.