TROUTMAN, N.C. (WJZY) — Authorities have found a biker who almost hit a young boy as he was running off his school bus and across the street from home.

On Saturday, it was announced that Ishmael Gonzalez, 18, had been arrested and charged with passing a stopped school bus, careless and reckless driving, no motorcycle endorsement and a registration violation, according to the NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).

This is after officials released pictures of Gonzalez on the motorcycle who violated the stop-arm law. The boy’s mom told Queen City New she hoped someone would come forward with information – so this doesn’t happen to another child again.

Photo ‘didn’t do it justice’

The sounds of Maverick Richards and his siblings playing in the family’s living room are music to his mother’s ears.

Carrie Richards believes she came close to losing her son last Thursday, but 6-year-old Maverick thought nothing of it – he didn’t tell his mother what had happened until bedtime.

“He told me he almost got hit in the face by a motorcycle. I thought he meant by a matchbox car or something,” Richards said.

Richards said she was shocked when she finally pieced together her son’s story.

“I didn’t know what to say because the picture they sent me didn’t do it justice because it looked way further away than the video,” she said.

But a video released by North Carolina State Highway Patrol showed Richards that a biker barely missed Maverick as he got off the bus on Carlyle Road. Troopers also released pictures of the person of interest on a Kawasaki Ninja 400.

The suspect, Gonzalez, who almost hit 6-year-old Maverick Richards. (Photo: NC State Highway Patrol)

The pictures shows the biker, now identified as Gonzalez, in a black and red helmet, and a black Alpine Stars jacket with red and white trim under the arm.

“The video was a lot more alarming,” Richards said.

Jullien Vanderburg, 8, was on Maverick’s bus when the motorcycle passed. He said what he witnessed was scary.

“He was walking right there to the back road,” explained Vanderburg. “And this and this man starts speeding right across. And he goes by. Then they will start to say sorry. And he went past zooming, too. Yeah, I thought he was going to get run over.”

Vandeburg said now riders have a new procedure to keep them safe.

“So the bus driver said, ‘wait for me to say the result to go across so you won’t get hit,'” he said.

Recent surveys show 41.8 million school bus stop-arm violations happen nationwide each year.

“I hope they find him. I mean, he didn’t just break that law,” Richards said before the suspect was caught. “I mean, there was no traffic coming and he went into the other lane, but you’re not supposed to pass because there’s no dotted line.”

The NCSHP said Gonzalez was arrested by troopers after turning himself in at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Gonzalez is being held under a $2,500 bond.