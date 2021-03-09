NC mom upset after man accused of secretly peeping on daughter released from custody

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A local mother is speaking out about the man she says was secretly peeping on her then 10-year-old daughter.

This comes just days after he was picked up by police in Winston-Salem on more felony child exploitation charges in a separate case and let back on the streets.

The mother in the secret peeping case is wondering why more wasn’t done to keep him behind bars.

FOX8 is withholding the names of the individuals in this case as an attempt to refrain from hindering the trial.

Back in September 2020, the Davidson County mother found an old phone of her ex-boyfriend’s.

What was on it was devastating. It was secretly hidden videos of her daughter between the ages of 10 and 12.

“Shock. Like not even believing what I was seeing. Scared to death,” the mom told FOX8.

She gave that information to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, who made an arrest in December 2020, charging that man with secret peeping and taking indecent liberties with a child. He was released hours after making bail on Dec. 22.

“Our issue came this past week when I got a call saying that there were additional charges for exploitation of children,” the mother said.

Charges she only found out about when her victim’s advocate contacted her. They told her the defendant was charged with two additional counts of felony third-degree child exploitation in a separate Davidson County case.

He didn’t even spend a night in jail.

“He was picked up, processed at the police department, arraigned and then he was given a written release order. Basically, he was just released on no bail,” the mother said.

She was on the phone all day Monday, trying to find out why an accused child sex offender would be back on the streets.

She said there need to be more laws to protect victims of child sex abuse rather than those accused of the crime.

“There needs to be more information for the victims as far as where the process is. The most I got to be able to find out what was going on with this case was to register for an email to let me know when court cases were going on. You know? That can’t be right,” she said.

According to North Carolina State Law, third-degree child exploitation is only a class H felony — which means it does not require jail time. Taking indecent liberties with a minor, however, can be classified as a class F felony, which can lead to a sentence of prison time.

While the mother said a restraining order has been granted to the child, in the meantime she wants lawmakers to step up to the plate when it comes to sex crimes against children.

She said on top of all of this, their court date keeps getting pushed back because the court system is backed up due to the pandemic.

“I understand they have to be careful because of COVID because it’s serious, but you’ve got people violating our babies. North Carolina is trying to say they’re going to be tougher on people with child crime. This is not proving to me as a tax player that they’re going to be tougher on crime,” she said.