NC mom waiting on thousands in unemployment back pay only has $10 to her name

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman is waiting on thousands of dollars in unemployment back pay. But she hasn’t seen the money she was promised months ago.

Ebony Farrar is owed nearly $5,000 in unemployment back pay from March to May and has been surviving on $134 a week — still not enough to cover her room at the Fairview Inn.

“I’ve been doing hair and babysitting and little odds and ends I can do on the side to try to make ends meet,” Farrar said.

For weeks, Farrar was told by the unemployment office to be patient, there’s a huge backlog and her money would arrive soon. That was over a month ago. She reached out to FOX8 for help and we reached out to the unemployment office, who said they were working on Farrar’s claim.

“It’s very frustrating and I call them every day to hear the same thing,” Farrar said.

Every day Farrar wakes up praying for an opportunity to make the $55 she needs to keep a roof over her and her 9-year-old daughter’s heads.

“It’s just not fair. It’s no one’s fault but it’s not fair and it’s definitely not fair to the children,” Farrar said.

Farrar could get a job — she worked at Shipman’s Family Home Care before the pandemic — but she has no one to watch her daughter during remote learning.

“I was excited to be working and everything and then they released the kids out for the coronavirus situation. So I immediately got scared,” Farrar said.

Now her bank account is empty and she has no transportation but she refuses to give up hope.

“I’m always going to make sure I’m doing everything I need to do to make sure my daughter is OK,” Farrar said.

After the interview, Farrar told FOX8 her claim was finally processed. She will get her money by Friday. Now she’s working out a deal with the hotel manager since she won’t be able to pay until those funds are received.

