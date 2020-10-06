NC mom who had child with her fired shots at woman now faces child abuse charge, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing multiple charges, including child abuse, after she fired a gun at another woman in a vehicle on Tuesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 10:50 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to the University Parkway and West Twenty-Fifth Street area when they were told about a gun being fired.

As officers were responding to that area, Tameka Squire, 28, called 911 reporting that someone shot at her while in her vehicle at Twenty-Fifth Street and University Parkway.

A witness also saw this and called 911.

Squire attempted to follow the suspect, who was later identified as 25-year-old Yasmin Kelly.

Police say Squire and Kelly know each other.

Squire attempted to follow Kelley but lost sight of her at one point. As Squire drove on the path Kelly was last seen traveling, Kelly stopped out of sight from Squire.

As she drove by, Kelly shot at Squire again, the release says.

Responding officers were able to locate Kelly at Fourteenth Street at Underwood Avenue.

It was discovered that Kelly had her infant child with her. The child was not physically harmed.

Members of the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division’s Violent Firearm Investigations Team (VFIT) responded and conducted the investigation.

As a result of this investigation, Kelly has been charged with malicious assault in a secret manner, carrying a concealed gun, felony child abuse and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

She is currently being held under a $15,000 secure bond at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.

This investigation is ongoing.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336)773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336)727-2800.

