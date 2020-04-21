NC mother and son arrested after shots fired at FedEx driver who accidentally ran over dog

axwell Dixon has been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon. Sandy Dixon has been charged with aiding and abetting assault with a deadly weapon. (Source: Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A mother and her son were arrested after shots were fired at a FedEx driver who accidentally ran over a dog.

Catawba County deputies responded to a report of a FedEx driver being chased in his vehicle by an armed person on Monday around noon.

Deputies initially located both the driver and two suspects in a parking lot on Smyre Farm Road.

When interviewed, the driver said he accidentally ran over a dog while pulling into the driveway of a home on Rome Jones Road in Newton.

The driver then explained he left that property and pulled over a short distance away on Knolls Drive to contact his supervisor.

During that time authorities say 23-year-old Maxwell Dixon and 51-year-old Sandy Dixon arrived in a vehicle and began yelling at the driver. Sandy and Maxwell Dixon are mother and son.

The driver told deputies he felt threatened and began to drive away. During that time, officials say Maxwell Dixon fired three shots with a semi-automatic handgun at the driver’s vehicle. All three shots struck the left rear door of the FedEx truck.

Officials say the Dixons continued to follow the driver as he pulled into the Highway Patrol Station attempting to locate a law enforcement officer.

Maxwell Dixon has been arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon. He was issued a $11,000 secured bond.

Sandy Dixon has been arrested and charged with aiding and abetting assault with a deadly weapon. She was issued a $1,500 unsecured bond.

