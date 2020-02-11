NC mother, daughter arrested on heroin, other drug charges

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A mother and daughter have been arrested on drug charges after the end of a joint investigation between the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and Naval Criminal Investigative Service.
On Feb. 7, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit along with Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) executed a search warrant at a residence on Freeman Road in Swansboro.
The investigation began after numerous complaints were received from citizens that heroin was being distributed from the home.
Drug Enforcement Unit detectives conducted an undercover operation where heroin was purchased from one suspect who resides at the Freeman Road address.
Once the operation was concluded, the search warrant was served, resulting in the seizure of an additional 2.5 grams of heroin, along with various drug paraphernalia and packaging material.
Breanna Ray Warren, 23, was found to have four outstanding warrants.
The warrants were for failing to appear in court on previous misdemeanor cases.
In addition to the outstanding warrants, she was arrested and charged with the following:
- Four counts felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute heroin
- Two counts felony conspire to sell/deliver heroin
- Two counts felony maintain a dwelling to sell/deliver a controlled substance
- Four counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, not for marijuana
- Four counts failure to appear
Breanna was sent to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $54,000 bond.
Brenda Lee Warren, 43, was arrested on the following charges:
- Two counts felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
- Felony conspire to sell/deliver heroin
- Felony maintain a dwelling to sell/deliver a controlled substance
- Two counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, not for marijuana
Brenda was sent to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond.
