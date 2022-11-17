GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother and her boyfriend have been charged in a sexual abuse case involving a child.

On Sept. 15, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit opened an investigation of sexual assault with a child.

Sheriff’s detectives, working with the Department of Social Services, were told by the victim that 49-year-old Robert David King Jr., of Snow Camp, who was identified as boyfriend of the victim’s mother, assaulted the victim four to five times, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim also stated that their mother, Christy Jeannine Deanese, 44, also of Snow Camp, was told of the assaults but did not believe the victim, the sheriff’s office said. Deanese admitted to detectives of being made aware of the assaults but failed to report them.

On Wednesday, felony warrants were then granted and served on King and Deanese. Both were arrested and transported to the Alamance County Detention Center.

King was charged with felony statutory sex offense with a child. His secured bond was set at $200,000.

Deanese was charged with misdemeanor failure to report crime against a child. Her secured bond was set at $100,000.