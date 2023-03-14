GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — “Where do these 13 and 14-year-old kids get guns from?”

That’s the question that Stephanie Scott wants answers to. She is frustrated and angry after her son, Tron Davis Jr., was shot and killed earlier this year.

Every morning, Stephanie Scott stands in her son’s room staring at the urn that holds his ashes. Sometimes she talks to her son, but other times she says this is where she comes to cry. This room is no longer a place where Scott will find her son playing video games or watching sports.

“We just had all these plans. And I feel like I was robbed, he was robbed, his sister was robbed, the whole family was robbed,” Scott said.

Scott received the call on Feb. 5 that the light of her life had been shot in the head. On Feb. 8, the Greensboro Police Department announced that Davis died from his injuries. His friends and family confirmed his identity that day. Davis was a student at Swann Middle School and is the youngest homicide victim in Greensboro so far in 2023.

“My heart, my whole world, everything was just in shock. I couldn’t cry, I couldn’t…nothing, I was in shock. I couldn’t believe they were telling me my son had been shot and he wasn’t going to make it and there was nothing more they could do,” she said. “It does give me comfort to know he didn’t suffer, that it was quick, but…it still hurts, because he’s not here anymore and it’s just not fair.”

Over a month later, a 13-year-old has been charged in connection to Davis’s death.

“For the judge to give him an ankle monitor and send him home, I just don’t feel that’s right. My son is dead, he’s in an urn in his room, that kid is home in luxury.”

She sees the punishment as a slap on the wrist.

“If he was able to get ahold of a gun and his mother and his family didn’t know about it, who’s to say he won’t be able to get ahold of another gun and go to something else.”

Scott is using her loss as a call to action, she knows there needs to be more help for young people in the community and to keep other families from experiencing the same heartbreak.

“My son is dead and gone. He’ll never be able to get married, he’ll never be able to have kids, first car, first prom, none of that.”

Scott plans to work with local groups to share Tron’s story and help teach kids the dangers of guns. She has also reached out to the judge who made the decision to electronically monitor the suspect in Tron’s death to understand why he isn’t facing harsher punishment.