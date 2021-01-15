NC mother turns to public to help find people who shot at family

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After nearly having her life and the lives of her four children ended, a Greensboro mother is hoping the public can help catch the people who shot at her family.

The shooting started Saturday night at 8:51 at Karrie Bond’s house on Wynterhill Way in north Greensboro.

She and her boyfriend were watching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Washington Football Team when someone rang her doorbell.

Within four seconds of the bell ringing, 18 shots were fired into Bond’s house. Sixteen of those shots went into the living room where Bond was sitting, with at least six of those going through to the stairwell next to her children’s room.

“They really could have killed a whole family,” Bond said.

She is shaken to her core by this, and said for the safety of her family, they plan to move out.

“I have to think about my kids,” she said.

Bond shared footage from her doorbell camera, that captured two people walking up her driveway. One of them stopped to look inside her home, while another went up to the door.

In the video one of the individuals could be heard telling another, “Come on bro,” while another can be heard saying, “No.”

Bond told FOX8, she does not have faith that Greensboro police will be able to catch the people she captured on camera committing the crime.

She hopes that those in her community will watch it closely to help bring peace back to her family.