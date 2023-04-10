RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man faces multiple charges after a motorcycle crash and pursuit with deputies in Randolph County on Sunday, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A Randolph County deputy tried to stop a motorcycle in the area of US Hwy 220 South.

The man on the motorcycle, later identified as 38-year-old Richard Anthony Vestal, Jr., fled from the deputy onto Old State Highway, and a pursuit began.

Vestal proceeded onto US HWY 220 South from Virgil Hill Road where he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. He then ran away but was apprehended.

Randolph County EMS responded to evaluate Vestal, and he was taken to the hospital.

When he arrived at the hospital, Vestal was found to be in possession of suspected illicit drugs.

Officials investigating learned the motorcycle’s tag was fictitious, and the vehicle was uninsured.

Once Vestal was medically cleared from Randolph Health, he was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was brought before the magistrate.

The magistrate found probable cause for the offenses of:

felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle

felony possession of methamphetamine

misdemeanor driving while license revoked – not impaired revoked

misdemeanor fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag

misdemeanor no liability insurance

misdemeanor resisting a public officer

misdemeanor reckless driving – wanton disregard

misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

He was also served his outstanding order for arrest and issued a $104,000 total secured bond.