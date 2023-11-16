JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A motorcyclist was killed after he struck a deer Tuesday evening.

Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department responded to the scene of the crash, which happened around 5:30 p.m.

Officials said a 2016 Victory motorcycle was traveling on US Hwy. 17 when it came across the path of a lone deer. Ingram Codera Haynes, the driver of the motorcycle, swerved to exit the left shoulder of the road. The motorcycle rolled several times before ejecting Haynes.

Haynes was taken to the Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune for treatment, where he later died.