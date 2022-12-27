ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Thousands of people in Asheville are dealing with water outages or a boil-water advisory after days of extremely cold temperatures in the mountain city.

The city said on Tuesday that a water production facility in the southern part of Asheville has been unable to produce water since Saturday.

An advisory to water customers late Monday said the problem has been exacerbated by line breaks due to the temperatures. The southern part of the city was also under a boil-water advisory due to low water pressure, though no contamination had been detected, according to an alert to residents. Residents were asked to conserve water.

The city said in a news release late Tuesday that it anticipated the water facility to produce water at reduced capacity on Wednesday. Those without water, however, shouldn’t expect to receive it for another 24 to 48 hours, according to the news release.

City officials expected more information Wednesday about getting drinking water to those who can’t obtain it for themselves.

City spokeswoman Christy Edwards said that the boil-water advisory was sent to more than 38,000 customers in the southern part of the system. She said it was difficult to quantify how many people may be experiencing an outage. Asheville has about 94,000 residents total.