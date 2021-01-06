NC mountains could get several inches of snow this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – The disturbance that brought more clouds, a few rain showers, and snow showers to the mountains Tuesday is moving out this evening, but the North Carolina mountains are likely to get a major snowfall Friday.

Thursday is dry but with increasing clouds ahead of a more impactful system coming in for Friday.

Low pressure will move in from the west/southwest, pushing in moisture as it meets up with the cold air in place.

For the mountains, this could mean several more inches of accumulating snow by Saturday morning. Estimates indicate at least six inches of snow for some areas of the mountains and at least 3 inches of snow in other areas of the foothills and mountains

Areas along the I-40 corridor could even see a couple of inches of snow as well.

However, the closer to Charlotte you get, and especially south and east of Charlotte through South Carolina, it’s looking like mostly rain with a snow mix.

Any light accumulation southeast of I-40 may only be on elevated surfaces.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 33.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 51.

Latest headlines from FOX 46