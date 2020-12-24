White Christmas likely in NC mountains with snow in forecast

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA/WNCN) – Rainy and windy conditions on Christmas Eve will give way to dropping temperatures that could provide western North Carolina a white Christmas.

Heavy rain is expected throughout the day for the Upstate and western North Carolina. Some areas are expected to see 1 to 2 inches of rainfall. Temperature highs will be in the 50s.

By Christmas Eve afternoon, temperatures will start to drop in the mountains and the rain will start to turn into snow. Asheville could see snow by 6 p.m.

Several North Carolina mountain counties are currently under winter weather advisories.

The northern North Carolina mountains could see 2 to 5 inches of snow with some totals exceeding 6 inches in the highest elevations.

The southern mountains could see anywhere from a dusting to an inch of snow. Areas closer to the Tennessee border could see more snowfall.

Temperatures are expected to fall quickly Thursday night, leaving a chance for patchy black ice on Christmas Day. Temperatures are expected to be in the teens overnight.

Christmas Day is expected to be cold. Temperatures are expected to be in the single digits in the mountains Friday morning. Temperatures highs will be in the 30s in the Upstate and the 20s in the North Carolina mountains.