1  of  2
Breaking News
Names released of Fort Bragg paratroopers killed in Afghanistan NC Board of Elections chairman resigns

NC mountains get new state park, 3 new state trails

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pexels

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina now has a new state park and three new state trails.

Earlier this month, Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill adding Pisgah View State Park in Buncombe and Haywood counties to North Carolina’s state parks. He also signed bills adding three state trails: Northern Peaks State Trail in Watauga and Ashe counties; the Wilderness Gateway State Trail in the South Mountains range in McDowell, Rutherford, Burke and Catawba counties; and the Overmountain Victory State Trail, which stretches across nine counties.

The Division of Parks and Recreation will also conduct a feasibility study that will further refine a corridor for the new Wilderness Gateway State Trail in Burke and Catawba counties.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out

Don't Miss