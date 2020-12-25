NC mountains get white Christmas with up to 7 inches of snow closing some roads

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Much of the North Carolina mountains had a white Christmas with 7 inches of snow falling in some areas.

A severe weather system moved through North Carolina Christmas Eve dumping heavy rain and kicking up high winds in Raleigh and areas east of the Triangle.

After cold weather moved in, the rain turned to snow western North Carolina.

In addition to several inches of snow, there was bitter cold — with an area of Yancey County at 3,850 feet elevation reported 11 degrees on Christmas Day.

Some roads were closed by the snow and ice. U.S. 74 westbound near the Tennessee state line was closed, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Also, U.S. 19 was completely shut down near Tennessee, according to the NCDOT.

Snow totals ranged from about an inch near Candler in Buncombe County with 7 inches in Haywood County, the National Weather Service reported.

Here are various snowfall totals in the mountains from the National Weather Service:

3.8 INCHES HAYWOOD COUNTY 2 MILES NW WAYNESVILLE

4.8 INCHES BUNCOMBE COUNTY 3 MILES SSE LEICESTER

6.0 INCHES MADISON COUNTY 4 MILES ENE MARSHALL

5.5 INCHES BUNCOMBE COUNTY AT BARNARDSVILLE

7.0 INCHES HAYWOOD COUNTY 10 MILES SE WATERVILLE

6.0 INCHES SWAIN COUNTY AT BRYSON CITY

6.0 INCHES GRAHAM COUNTY AT ROBBINSVILLE

6.5 INCHES YANCEY COUNTY 6 MILES NW MOUNT MITCHELL STA

3.0 INCHES SWAIN COUNTY 5 MILES ESE STECOAH

1.3 INCHES BUNCOMBE COUNTY 3 MILES SSW CANDLER