NC mountains rattled by earthquake days after Winston-Salem area hit by series of quakes

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Just days after the Winston-Salem area was rattled by a series of at least six earthquakes over several days, another quake has hit North Carolina.

A small earthquake was felt Sunday morning just west of the mountain town of Hendersonville, which is south of Asheville, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 2.3 magnitude earthquake was detected in the Laurel Park area of Henderson County, according to the agency.

Few people apparently felt the earthquake with only three people reporting the rattle to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Residents in Hendersonville and East Flat Rock reported the quake with the furthest report coming from nearly 9 miles away.

The small earthquake comes just a week after Forsyth County and the Winston-Salem area were hit by several quakes over the course of a week. The largest of those quakes was 2.3 magnitude.

There was no damage reported in Sunday’s earthquake.