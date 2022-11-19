BOONE, N.C. (WNCN) — Just as new skiing areas are opening in the North Carolina mountains, super cold weather will plunge wind chill low temps into the single digits, weather forecasters say.

Two more ski areas opened this week for skiing and one open for snow tubing.

The mountains have already received snow and ice that impacted roads near Black Mountain earlier this week. Early Sunday, wind-chills lows are expected to hit 3 degrees near Boone and 8 degrees near Burnsville as wind gusts top out at 45 mph throughout the mountains, the National Weather Service said.

Snow is forecast for some mountain areas on Tuesday night.

Sugar Mountain in Avery County is among the four ski resorts already open — and was making snow Saturday. So far, the ski area has a base of at least 20 inches of snow on eight open slopes.

Appalachian Ski Mountain, which opened Friday, reported at least 20 inches of snow for a base with seven slopes for skiing. Appalachian reported four inches of new snow on Saturday.

Cataloochee Ski Area opened Thursday and has a base of 18 inches of snow with 11 trails for skiing and four lifts.

NCDOT image of snow in Watauga County last week

Beech Mountain opened for snow tubing Saturday but does not plan to open for skiing until the day after Thanksgiving.

Wolf Ridge Ski Resort has not opened yet but was making snow Saturday. The resort plans to open the day after Thanksgiving.