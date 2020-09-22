NC moving company fails to deliver 72-year-old woman’s items for months

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – It’s every mover’s worst nightmare: hiring a company for a big move only to have them not deliver your stuff.

After a disastrous cross-country move, a woman reached out to FOX 46 for help.

“It doesn’t take much, really. I mean, when you think about it, that’s everything I own, you know?” Karen Ross said.

A few weeks ago, Ross, 72, reached out to FOX 46 for help. She says she hired a moving company to facilitate her move from Michigan to Florida, but after nearly two months of waiting, the company was giving her the runaround.

“They gave me the COVID reason for a while, and I’m thinking, ‘Well, OK. I’ll give them a month,’” Ross said.

She hired Global Moving. They initially quoted her $4,400, but she says after they loaded up all her stuff in Michigan, they had her sign for a much larger amount.

“$12,920 from $4,405. I looked at him and I said, ‘Are you crazy?’ I said, ‘How did you go from $4,000 to $12,000?”

But Ross says it was 3 a.m. by the time they finished loading up her stuff and gave her the final bill. She’d hash it out with the company another day. She never imagined she’d go months without her belongings.

“Every time I think ‘maybe they’ve stolen it,’ I get really emotional because that’s things from my husband, things from my family, my mom and dad, my grandparents, my children. How do you replace photos?”

Ross’ husband Peter passed away, which is part of the reason she decided to move.

“My kind of life was built around my husband, so not a lot of company. Not a lot of things to do. Winter was really hard and depressing,” she said.

She was looking for a fresh start and was thrilled when she says Global Moving told her they’d deliver her stuff on her birthday.

“Waited, waited. Nothing. No furniture or anything. I kept on asking them, ‘Where’s my stuff at?’”

Ross says the company told her they weren’t sure where her items were.

“He said, ‘Well I think it’s in Chicago,’ I said, ‘How is it you don’t know where my things are at when they’re supposed to be coming to me like the 12th of July?’ They were supposed to be there,” she said.

FOX 46 called Global Moving, and they confirmed Ross’ delivery was sitting in a warehouse in Chicago and, as luck would have it, they were loading it onto a delivery truck two days later. Less than a week after our call, on Sept. 6, Ross finally got her delivery.

It did come at a cost though. She says the company still required her to pay the remaining balance in cash. She also had a number of items missing and somehow ended up with other people’s stuff.

Global Moving sent FOX 46 this statement reading, in part: “Global Moving, LLC has fallen short on the delivery expectations and standards and we take full accountability for this delay. We express our deepest and sincerest apologies for adding any additional stress to an already stressful situation of long distance moving.”

Global Moving offered Ross $780 and $480 of that was contractually obligated for the delay.

The company has a new virtual quote estimate option because of COVID-19. Ross declined that option and the company says Ross underestimated how much she had to move.

The North Carolina Attorney General has eight total complaints against the moving company, six of which are from this year alone.

Global Moving LLC is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau. The BBB has tips on how to avoid scams or trouble when it comes to moving companies. To learn more, click here.

