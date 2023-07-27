WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCNT) — The Mulberry House in Washington will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants next week.

America’s Best Restaurants — a national media and marketing company focusing on bringing attention to local, independently-owned restaurants — will bring its ABR Roadshow to both restaurants on August 9.

Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with owners Reem and Mohamed Darar about the restaurant’s special place in the community.

The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date.

The Mulberry House is located in the historic Fowle building, a four-story building on the Pamlico River in the Historic District in Washington. The eatery is named after The Mulberry Tavern, one of the first buildings built in the city. The restaurant celebrates its two-year anniversary in July.

The restaurant is owned by the Darars and Justin and Sunny Fejfar. Reem Darar is the executive chef and director of operations.

Reem learned to cook from her mother and also her grandmother, whom she describes as a ‘connoisseur’.

“I’m Egyptian, and anyone around the Mediterranean knows how to cook,” she says.

With a PhD in Natural Medicine, Reem wanted to focus the restaurant’s menu on healthier food. They offer vegetarian and vegan options and have a dedicated breader and fryer to accommodate those who want gluten-free items. They purchase local ingredients whenever possible.

“I pay attention to the quality of the food as well as the freshness,” Reem said. “Everything is made from scratch. Nothing comes out of a bottle. We have a very massive prep team.”

Top selling items that may be featured on the episode include the firecracker shrimp, available as an entree or an appetizer; steaks (“we have one of the best steaks in the state,” says Mohamed) and the burgers, made with a proprietary blend that “everybody should taste,” notes Reem. “You can never go wrong by choosing the burger.”

America’s Best Restaurants will be filming on location August 9 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. EST. The press is invited to attend. The restaurant’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants website.

Restaurants featured on the ABR Roadshow are found through customer nominations or by a restaurant applying to be featured by clicking here.