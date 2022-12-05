HICKORY, N.C. (WJZY) – A second murder suspect is in custody after a shooting last month in Hickory left a son dead and a father injured, Hickory Police said Saturday.

1 arrested, 2 wanted after son killed, father injured when car shot into in Hickory, police say

Jakeis Harris, 18, was arrested by Hickory PD and faces multiple charges including murder.

On Nov. 17, police said Trevin Ali Brown, 24, was arrested with the help of the Granite Falls Police Department. He was charged with murder and attempted first-degree murder. Hickory Police said detectives are also searching for 30-year-old Jalen Tremaine Crowell.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 3 a.m. November 5th near 900 Highland Ave. 20-year-old Khalil Rhynhart was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Khalil’s father, 42-year-old Eric Rhynhart, was also found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center in stable condition, officers said.

An initial investigation revealed both men were in the same vehicle and were driving on Lenoir Rhyne Blvd. when a suspect fired rounds into their vehicle, police said. Officers said they arrived and found a car that had veered off the road, and both men were in the vehicle.