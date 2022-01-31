NC murder suspect subdued by victim’s relative after deadly shooting, police say

Jose Angel Castro Marin

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot and killed, and the suspect is now in custody, according to Winston-Salem police.

At 3:11 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting on the 400 block of Bacon Street.

At the scene, officers found 29-year-old Luis Enrique Javier suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Javier died at the scene.

Police believe that Javier had been arguing with Jose Angel Castro Marin, 42, over a “female acquaintance,” according to a news release. Marin reportedly came to the 400 block of Bacon Street and shot Javier.

One of Javier’s family members restrained Marin until officers arrived.

Marin was arrested and charged with murder. He received no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904.