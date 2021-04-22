NC murder suspects arrested after chase ends in car crashing, bursting into flames

BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Two women wanted in connection with a double murder in Bladen County were apprehended by U.S. Marshals following a chase that ended in a fiery crash at a Duplin County intersection Tuesday afternoon.

WITN reports the wreck happened around 3:20 p.m. in Beulaville at the intersection of Highway 111 and Highway 241.

Officials say the car was going at a high rate of speed, struck a utility pole and became airborne before landing on top of an unoccupied Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The two people in the car got out before it caught on fire. The pair surrendered to U.S. Marshals.

They were identified as Nona Belle Strickland, 18, and Keyonte Cassandra-Yvette Poole, 21, who both were charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

A spokesperson for the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the pair was wanted in the killings of Sean Patrick Burke, 51, and Robbie Hildreth, 58, who were found dead inside their home on Cribb Road off U.S. 701 south of Elizabethtown on Thursday, April 8.

The spokesperson said Strickland is Hildreth’s adopted daughter.

An autopsy revealed Burke died from blunt force trauma, while a cause of death for Hildreth has not been determined.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, it was determined earlier this month that Strickland and Poole were using the victims’ EBT card and vehicle in the Richmond, Virginia, area.

“Investigators with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Virginia and obtained video footage of the two women using the victim’s EBT card at several grocery stores and convenience stores in the area. Efforts to locate the women were unsuccessful,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “On Monday, April 19, warrants were obtained for First Degree Murder and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon against Strickland and Poole. The United States Marshal’s Service was requested to assist the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office in locating and apprehending the women.”

Law enforcement located the vehicle in the Beulaville area Tuesday and attempted to stop the suspects. A chase ensued, leading to the fiery crash.

After receiving treatment at a local hospital, the pair were taken into custody by law enforcement and returned to Bladen County where they will make their first court appearance on the charges Wednesday.

“I am very pleased with the hard work and effort put into this case by our investigators and the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service with whom we have a great working relationship,” said Sheriff Jim McVicker.

