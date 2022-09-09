RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–The name is “History in a Box,” and it is quite literally a collection of North Carolina History kept in large rubber containers.

They are part of the North Carolina Museum of History program named “Beyond the Exhibits” which is available for teachers anywhere in the state.

Sally Bloom is the K-12 outreach educator for the museum and oversees the creation of these boxes.

Each has a different theme related to North Carolina history, from pottery to the newest which is named “Tumultuous Times: Antebellum to Reconstruction in North Carolina.”

There are multiple copies of each box which can be shipped to teachers. It is up to the educator to return them to the museum.