NC Museum of History’s 20th annual African American Cultural Celebration is this Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The 20th annual African American Cultural Celebration is scheduled (virtually) for this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free annual event offers opportunities to see community organizations, authors, artists, musicians, filmmakers, and scholars showcase the contributions that African-Americans, past and present, have made to North Carolina’s history and culture.

This year’s online-only format will allow the Museum of History to share those contributions in a safe environment to a statewide audience. This year’s theme is Health and Healing, which will include a range of information about health disparities and about steps that African-Americans can take to promote and preserve their health.

If interested in participating in this free event, register here.

The 20th annual African American Cultural Celebration is held in partnership with the NC African American Heritage Commission and the North Carolina Museum of History Associates. This project is funded partially by the City of Raleigh.